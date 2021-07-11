SWLA Arrest Report - July 10, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 10, 2021.

Rodney Dwayne Drake, 39, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Delmy Martiza Rivera Henriquez, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; federal detainer.

Kevin Jared Hand, 39, Iowa: Instate detainer.

Jose Luis Grant-Martinez, 37, Metarie: Domestic abuse battery: serious bodily injury; attempted simple kidnapping; federal detainer.

Seth Joseph Rogers, 28, Breaux Bridge: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or more); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense.

Jordan Devin Manela, 28, Lake Charles: Simple battery of the infirm; resisting an officer.

Elijah Levi Webre, 40, Singer: Aggravated assault, simple burglary.

Mark Allen Freedlund, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; simple battery.

Roxsand Evette Joubert, 27, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Leon James Griffin, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana second offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Bruce Lyane Granger, 26, Lake Charles: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.