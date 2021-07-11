50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Josh Quayhaygen retains Welterweight Title

Josh Quayhaygen defeated Dionicio Gustavo to retain the Welterweight Championship
Josh Quayhaygen defeated Dionicio Gustavo to retain the Welterweight Championship(KPLC)
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former McNeese Cowboy Josh Quayhaygen successfully defended his Welterweight Title defeating Dionicio Gustavo in a five-round championship bought at Karate Combat Season 3.

Quayhaygen and Gustavo fought back in 2019 in a non-title bought that resulted in Quayhagen winning by unanimous decision.

Fast forward to their title fight on July 8, Gustavo caught Quayhagen by surprise and dropped him to the matt in the first round, but that didn’t stop him from getting back up. The Leesville native regrouped and fought his way back to a successful title defense after going through a unique set of circumstances.

His home gym in Lake Charles suffered damage from Hurricane Laura and forced Quayhaygen to get creative in how he was going to prepare to defend his belt.

With a never say die attitude, Quayhaygen and his team found ways to get him ready even without the familiar surroundings of his own gym.

The next Karate Combat action you can watch will be on Thursday, July 15 at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

7-in-Seven Countdown: Top Touchdown Live matchups for 2021
Erika Piancastelli Tokyo bound 07.08.21
Erika Piancastelli Tokyo bound 07.08.21
SPOTW Nick Ughovwa 07.08.21
SPOTW Nick Ughovwa 07.08.21
Nick Ughovwa
Sports Person of the Week - Nick Ughovwa