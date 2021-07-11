Josh Quayhaygen retains Welterweight Title

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former McNeese Cowboy Josh Quayhaygen successfully defended his Welterweight Title defeating Dionicio Gustavo in a five-round championship bought at Karate Combat Season 3.

Quayhaygen and Gustavo fought back in 2019 in a non-title bought that resulted in Quayhagen winning by unanimous decision.

Fast forward to their title fight on July 8, Gustavo caught Quayhagen by surprise and dropped him to the matt in the first round, but that didn’t stop him from getting back up. The Leesville native regrouped and fought his way back to a successful title defense after going through a unique set of circumstances.

His home gym in Lake Charles suffered damage from Hurricane Laura and forced Quayhaygen to get creative in how he was going to prepare to defend his belt.

With a never say die attitude, Quayhaygen and his team found ways to get him ready even without the familiar surroundings of his own gym.

The next Karate Combat action you can watch will be on Thursday, July 15 at 10 p.m.

