FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Umbrellas likely needed as we kick off the new workweek

Showers and few storms return Monday (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Storms that moved through earlier today were the result of an outflow boundary originating from storms that were moving southward out of the ArkLaTex earlier today associated with a front. That front won’t make it through but could again serve as the focus for where more storms and outflow boundaries develop into Monday, likely bringing more showers and storms to Southwest Louisiana again by Monday morning.

Scattered showers back for Monday (KPLC)

For the remainder of the evening, rain chances will stay on the low side as temperatures hover in the 80s. High humidity levels will keep the temperatures from dropping much below the 80s overnight, perhaps briefly into the middle to upper 70s before sunrise. Rain chances will again increase Monday as our next wave of rain associated with another outflow boundary from the north begins to move in by mid-morning. These storms should be weakening upon arrival and move through quickly, clearing the area by early afternoon.

Daily rain chances (KPLC)

The rest of the workweek calls for continued chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours each day. Tuesday, our rain chances will be mainly in the form of scattered afternoon thunderstorms, more of which will likely return each afternoon. Outside of the rain, a mix of sun and clouds will warm temperatures up to near 90 with heat index values in the lower 100s each afternoon.

Saharan Dust (KPLC)

The tropical outlook is one we like, as no new development is likely over the next several days. This is largely thanks to several large plumes of Saharan dust moving off Africa and across the Atlantic basin. This dry layer of air in the middle layer of the atmosphere is steering by the westerlies and move all the way into the Gulf. We’ll likely notice some hazy skies at times Monday as some of the dust works its way through Southwest Louisiana.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

