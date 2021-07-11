CPSO hosting women’s self-defense workshops

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Quite often many women say they’ve had a nervous feeling when walking alone at night or in a similar situation. Some ask themselves: “would I be able to fight back if I were attacked?” The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is helping women answer that question through a series of self-defense workshops.

“I think every woman needs to come to this class,” participant Hayley Richards said. “Why? Because you can hear other people’s stories and build off that.”

“At the end of the day, women are going to rule the world; but we just have to make sure we have the right defense mechanisms to do so,” participant Camren Green said.

That’s what the seminar was all about. It allowed self-defense instructors to speak one on one with women of all ages to address their concerns while teaching them the techniques needed to ward off a potential attack.

“I’m probably the oldest one in the classroom,” Aavonne Lambert said. “I’m 76 years old. I need a refresher course and nowadays, knowledge is power. Maybe I can apply some of this stuff when I come out of the stores.”

“You know how to fight, you know how to do this and that; but what do you do right then and there,” Richards asked. “What if they grab you from behind?”

The class was designed for those 16 and older so these women say they are taking their skills from the classroom to the real world and sharing them with their children.

“I don’t know how much force I have,” participant Droiorn said. “I don’t know how much strength I have. If someone is behind me, I don’t know the proper way to address that situation; so that’s what I hope to learn today: how to address the situation and if my own abilities would be helpful to me so I can teach other people that way as well.”

“Go home and have these conversations with sisters, mothers, grandmothers - don’t be a willing victim,” says Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory. “Be willing to fight for your life should you be attacked!”

There will be another round of classes hosted on July 17, 2021. They will take place at the following locations:

First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff

Saturday, July 17 at 8 a.m. - noon

276 Old Highway 171, Lake Charles

First United Pentecostal Church

Saturday, July 17 at 8 a.m. - noon

230 Smith St., DeQuincy

The self-defense seminar will include lectures and hands-on instruction in women’s self-defense techniques. Women will learn defenses against sudden violent attacks, situational awareness, fear management, and basic defenses against common grabs and strikes. The half-day class will be taught by CPSO deputies who are certified self-defense instructors.

Class size will be limited so women will need to pre-register to attend by calling the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3850.

