Westlake man accused of having sexual intercourse with 16-year-old

Wilrye says Soriano was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.(CPSO)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old juvenile, according to the Westlake Police Department.

The police department was notified of an incident involving an adult male and a female juvenile Sunday, July 4, according to Westlake Police Chief Christopher Wilrye

Upon further investigation, it was learned that Luis David Portillo Soriano, 24, of Westlake had sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old juvenile, according to Wilrye.

Wilrye says Soriano was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

His bond was set at $225,000, according to Wilrye.

