Welsh mayor looks to revive town by tackling blighted properties

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Blighted and abandoned properties have, somewhat, become a thing of the norm across parts of Southwest Louisiana. In Welsh, the new mayor is wasting no time in cleaning up the town.

Welsh Mayor Karl Arceneaux expanded on his plans to address blight in the community as his first term in office commenced in January. Fast forward six months later, and he said this is just the beginning in restoring the history of the town and, hopefully, ushering in new businesses.

”It’s [Green Gable Saloon] been here since way past before me, and it’s been an eyesore since then,” Welsh resident Seth Chaumont said.

What was once an old bar in the Town of Welsh, now sits a pile of rubble. But underneath it is a call to action.

“It was just a slow deterioration over the years,” Mayor Arceneaux said. ”The main reasons I ran for mayor was to clean up the town of blighted properties and junk vehicles and just old gas station canopies.”

Arceneaux said there’s a lengthy process in addressing blight in the community. Local governments are not allowed to immediately eradicate dilapidated properties.

First, officials must identify the property’s code violations; next, they search tax records to find the land’s owner.

“At the council meeting, property owners have the option to appeal the recommendation or give us a plan for repairs. If not, the council can vote on condemning the property. We normally give them 30 days to clean up the property. After that 30 days, if nothing is done..we’ll send a notification of the day that we’ll demolish the property.”

Arceneaux said it’s been a long time coming in addressing blight in the community.

”Just here on this block, we’ve taken down three buildings already that were storm impacted, and this is one of them,” Arceneaux said.

He said after years of blight ordinances going unenforced, now is the perfect time to address dilapidated and abandoned properties as the town works to rebuild from the hurricanes.

”A lot of things were getting into our drainage making our streets flood and homes flood,” said Chaumont. “Buildings that were deteriorating into the ground and causing drainage issues. So, getting these off and letting drainage go back to its normal ways, it’s helped a lot.”

So, what happens to the properties after the town tears them down?

Residents are hoping the demolitions will not only make the town safer but provide affordable housing opportunities.

”If you go around the block, there’s this old, old gym that we had and it just had facade. And now, it’s apartments,” Welsh resident Pat Love said.

Along with tackling blighted properties, Arceneaux said infrastructure remains their biggest fight post-Hurricane Laura and takes on a different tone in smaller towns.

”We’re currently spending about $1 million on our water improvement project, which was a grant that the previous mayor had secured. But we’d like to continue that with improving sewage and of course our electrical grid also,” Arceneaux said. “A lot of times, the money from the state just flies over these smaller communities and ends up in the bigger municipalities.”

He said so far, out of 22 uninhabited listings in the Town of Welsh, they’ve already demolished 12.

“We’re trying to move forward. We probably have another 30 or 40 buildings that are blighted that need to come down. It’s going to take some time, but we’re making progress,” Arceneaux said.

