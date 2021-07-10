SWLA Arrest Report - July 9, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 9, 2021.

Leslie Wayne Lewis, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Jack Allen Mancuso, 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Sean Michael Madden, 36, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Jason Anthony Statum, 50, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

Duke Joseph Johnson, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Allen Frank, 45, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles; resisting an officer.

Luis D Portillo-Soriano, 24, Westlake: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Willie Frank Porter, 51, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse battery.

Tiffiney Soileau, 47, Westlake: Probation violation.

Raymond Anthony Broussard, 43, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Shilby V Caesar, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery - serious bodily injury.

Lyonnie Veazea, 69, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; aiding and abetting others to enter or remain on premises where forbidden.

Arthur Francisco Hall, 19, Lake Charles: Armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, use of firearm, additional penalty.

Kevin Sandez Doucet, 19, Lake Charles: Simple burglary (5 charges); theft of a firearm (2 charges); simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000 (2 charges); criminal trespass; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Bryan Paul Roy, 33, Orange, TX: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance: Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance: Schedule I; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; operating while intoxicated: second offense; out of state detainer.

Norlan Anthony Slaughter, 43, Lake Charles: illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Tylor Alston, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

