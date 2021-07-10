Officer in critical condition after shooting; suspect barricaded in trailer

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has confirmed an officer is in critical condition after being shot on Green Tree Street in Doyline.

Officials say the officer is a full-time deputy at the Bayou Dorcheat Correction Center and was serving part-time as a Doyline police officer when he was shot.

Police on the scene say the suspect is currently barricaded inside a trailer.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.