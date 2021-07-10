50/50 Thursdays
Officer in critical condition after shooting; suspect barricaded in trailer

Image from the scene in Doyline where an officer has been shot.
Image from the scene in Doyline where an officer has been shot.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has confirmed an officer is in critical condition after being shot on Green Tree Street in Doyline.

Officials say the officer is a full-time deputy at the Bayou Dorcheat Correction Center and was serving part-time as a Doyline police officer when he was shot.

Police on the scene say the suspect is currently barricaded inside a trailer.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

