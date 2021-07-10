50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return Sunday and into next week; otherwise hot and humid

By Ben Terry
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Evening Planner
Evening Planner(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers and thunderstorms again were the story as the morning kicked off with a round of heavy rain over northern parts of the viewing area. Through the afternoon, those downpours have become less numerous in coverage and that trend continues into the evening. Outside of the rain, some sunshine made for a hot and humid day as dew point values in the upper 70s resulted in heat index values in the lower 100s.

Scattered showers and storms return Sunday
Scattered showers and storms return Sunday(KPLC)

The evening looks to remain a bit calmer as the few isolated storms on radar continue to diminish with the loss of daytime heating. Temperatures will fall through the 80s this evening, but the high humidity levels remain in place which will keep lows from falling much below 80 overnight. Be prepared for more rain to begin in spots by Sunday morning, especially after sunrise, some of which will return in the afternoon. Not everyone sees the rain as these will be scattered in coverage, but they could be locally heavy at times.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KPLC)

Heading into the new workweek, the return of more scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the big story for Monday with a similar pattern in place. A weakening front to our north never arrives which means our temperatures and humidity levels stay up over the week ahead. There will be a daily rain chance but the coverage of rain each day will stay in the 30-40% range.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

The tropics are very quiet now with the departure of Elsa. Looking at the entire basin, no development is anticipated over the next several days in the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

