50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Cat from collapsed building found alive, returned to family

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Binx the cat, who had lived on the ninth floor of the South Florida condo building that collapsed last month, has been found safe and returned to its family, officials said Friday.

Gina Nicole Vlasek, co-founder of The Kitty Campus, posted on Facebook that a black cat resembling Binx was found near the rubble of the Surfside building Thursday night and brought to the group’s nearby facility in Miami Beach. A former Champlain Towers South resident visited The Kitty Campus on Friday and confirmed that the feline was hers, Vlasek said.

“We are so grateful to be able to help in any small way,” Vlasek wrote.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a news conference Friday evening that Binx was recognized by a volunteer who had been feeding cats near the collapsed building.

“I’m glad that this small miracle could bring some light into the lives of a grieving family today and could provide a bright spot for our whole community in the midst of this terrible tragedy,” Levine Cava said.

The mayor said animal control workers are continuing to place live traps in the area in hopes of recovering pets that might have escaped the deadly collapse.

The 12-story building collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24. Officials have confirmed 79 people killed, with 61 still unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning.
‘An incredible day’ as Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville
Health officials are concerned about a new version of the Covid-19 virus which is spreading in...
Delta variant results in rise of new cases
Image from the scene in Doyline where an officer has been shot.
Officer shot & killed in Doyline; suspect in custody
Mayor reacts to missing cat found from collapse