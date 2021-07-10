Bullet found in Exit Realty Southern

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It may be easy to adopt the ‘out of sight, out of mind’ phrase when it comes to shooting a gun in the air, but bullets aren’t exempt from gravity.

“I’m walking here and I see something shiny under this table right here and I’m like that’s out of the ordinary. So I come over here and pick it up and sure enough, it’s a little bullet,” said Floyd.

Wondering where it came from, Co-owner of Exit Realty Southern Joshua Floyd says that there were no holes in anything and no broken glass in sight as he walked through the building.

“So I looked in our front desk area and found this perfect little bullet hole right there,” said Floyd.

After this finding, Floyd took to Facebook to remind people that what goes up, must come down and the outcome could be dangerous.

“I felt like it was really important to put it out there and let people know that this is super dangerous, you fire a weapon into the air, that’s going to go somewhere, it doesn’t just go to space, it comes back and sometimes it comes back with enough velocity to go through a metal roof and ceiling, and that’s kinda scary, it’s very dangerous,” said Floyd.

Lake Charles Police Department is aware of the situation and put out a statement that reads in quote:

“It is a violation of the City of Lake Charles Code of Ordinances to shoot fireworks or discharge a weapon within the city limits of Lake Charles.

There are several safety concerns when it comes to shooting fireworks, including the risk of personal injury and fires.

Shooting a gun, especially in an uncontrolled setting such as firing blindly into the air, can be dangerous anywhere.

Located in the close confines of a city, however, discharging a weapon, especially in this manner, becomes even more dangerous.

The risk of injuring or even killing someone greatly increases as bullets shot into the air will eventually come down with an unknown trajectory, potentially striking someone.”

Floyd hopes that people will hear his story in the future and think twice about firing a gun loosely into the air.

