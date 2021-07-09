50/50 Thursdays
Work begins on new winch system for Black Bayou Bridge

By Madison Glaser
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The update project on the Black Bayou Bridge, which costs nearly $700,000, will remove the old hydraulic winch system and replace it with a new electric winch system.

The DOTD says updating the winch system will improve the service of the moveable pontoon bridge and help prevent unscheduled downtime.

Public Information Officer for DOTD Tammy York describes the importance of the new bridge.

“The old system for the winches is outdated and requires fabricated parts and can be unreliable at times. So, this new system is going to be a lot better for the motorists who travel over that bridge and reduce unscheduled downtime,” York said.

There will be a scheduled two-week closure on the bridge starting Monday, July 19, and it is expected to end Sunday, August 1, according to the DOTD.

“The two-week closure, we’re trying to ensure that it happens before the start of school because of the impact it would have on the communities in the area. And having that bridge shut down for the first week of school would be a major inconvenience,” York added.

However, there will be alternating lane closures as needed.

“The bridge is operating, as usual, occasionally. The contractor will close it intermittently for a short period of time, but it won’t be a full closure. If anything, it will be one lane, and by that time, we’ll just divert traffic by using flaggers,” York said.

All vehicles will need to detour to the Grand Lake Bridge on LA 384 in Cameron Parish, according to DOTD.

