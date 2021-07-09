Westlake mayor gives update on John Stine Road construction

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Construction has become a normal sight for Southwest Louisiana. People who commute near John Stine Road at the Myrtle Springs intersection in Westlake are more than familiar with traffic headaches.

Construction on John Stine Road started in 2019 with a plan to construct a safer roadway.

“The construction is putting a three-lane road with a turning lane from Sampson Street all the way to Myrtle Springs Road,” Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey said. “Allowing us to have a turning lane into the high school and into the golf course.”

The project is only 50% complete, months past the original competition date. We asked Westlake Mayor, Bob Hardey, about the reason for the project’s delay, and he said many factors are to blame.

“All of a sudden, we get COVID, and then we get two hurricanes and then we get an ice storm,” Hardey said. “Since all that has happened, over the last three to four months, you see a lot of improvement out there.”

Although the construction has caused an inconvenience, Mayor Hardey said Westlake will benefit from the project in more than one way. Construction of the road allowed the city to take advantage of adding more efficient drainage measures for the area.

“Flooding issues have been very minimal now,” Hardey said. “We had a seven-inch rain, and we didn’t have anything. So, John Stine is going to be a big drainage help also - not only road.”

Construction is set to be completed this fall, according to officials.

