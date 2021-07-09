Vehicle crashes into building after driver jumps out during police chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A dramatic scene unfolded directly across from the WAFB studio in downtown Baton Rouge after a driver reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle during a police chase, causing a major crash.

BREAKING: A police chase just ended in a crash directly in front of our news station.



A few of us inside heard the sirens, the power went out and we came outside to this scene. The truck has plowed in front of this business. More information coming shortly. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/rAEGyXgRz4 — Perry Robinson, III (@ThePRobReport) July 9, 2021

An officer at the scene says the chase began as a routine traffic stop. The driver allegedly refused to stop and eventually bailed from the vehicle.

The vehicle then continued moving and crashed into the Rabenhorst Funeral Home located directly across from WAFB.

The crash happened directly across from the WAFB studio on Government Street in downtown Baton Rouge. (WAFB)

Along with damage to the building, the vehicle also hit a power pole, causing a temporary disruption to power service. Entergy crews are working to restore power.

"It was about 8 cop cars following him. Next thing you know he hit a pole, and ran into that building."



Darian Thomas was riding his bike when saw the crash come to a destructive end. This was his reaction @WAFB pic.twitter.com/BBi3jS0daP — Perry Robinson, III (@ThePRobReport) July 9, 2021

We’re told the driver was apprehended, but the individual’s name was not provided.

We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.