SWLA Arrest Report - July 8, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 8, 2021.

Joseph Brantley Thibodeaux, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Christopher James Tomplait, 32, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; telephone harassment.

Melissa Ann Assunto-Newman, 42, Sulphur: Probation detainer.

Katrina Lashell Carr, 48, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Addison Joseph Stewart Thibodeaux, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kecee Clint Lewis, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Sheldon Taelor Brown, 28, Ragley: Illegal use of dangerous weapons; aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated property damage (2 charges); use of a motor vehicle with the intent to harm.

William Dustin Hawkins, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Steven Sean Willis, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; use of illegal drugs in the presence of minors; contempt of court.

Lamar Jermaine Turner, 42, Galveston, TX: Contempt of court.

Walter Wellington Somers III, 38, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; probation detainer.

Jacob Chance Constance, 29, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $1,000; out of state detainer; contempt of court (2 charges).

Marquis Morris, 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; contempt of court (3 charges); out of state detainer (2 charges).

Deontae Javon George, 19, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder.

Joseph Hunter Constance, 26, Sulphur: Child endangerment; battery; resisting an officer by flight.

