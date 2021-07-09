Suspect arrested in Thursday’s shooting of juvenile

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested in Thursday afternoon’s shooting of a juvenile, authorities say.

Deontae Javon George, 19, of Lake Charles, was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday evening, according to Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

The juvenile was shot around 3 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at an apartment complex on Fifth Avenue, Desormeaux said.

Investigators learned that the suspect was attempting to leave the Lake Charles area, Desormeaux said. LCPD’s SWAT Team located George at the intersection of E. Prien Lake Road and Deaton Street during a traffic stop around 7 p.m. Thursday.

George was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center Thursday night.

Judge Tony Fazzio set George’s bond at $750,000.

Desormeaux asks anyone with information to contact police or lead investigator Det. Larry Newingham at 337-491-1311.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.