50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

Source: Lafayette Police Department Facebook
Source: Lafayette Police Department Facebook
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a shooting involving an officer with the Lafayette Police Department.

An officer with the Lafayette Police Department was dispatched to an apartment complex on E. Martial Avenue at 1 a.m. Friday in reference to a suicidal subject, said Thomas Gossen with Louisiana State Police. A male subject holding a handgun approached the officer. During the interaction, the officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject.

The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, Gossen said. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency for this case.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

Rob McCormick (left) and Tom McCormick (right).
Man, brother indicted in scheme to steal more than $800K from state during 2020 hurricanes
Deontae Javon George
Suspect arrested in Thursday’s shooting of juvenile
The project is only 50% complete, months past the original competition date.
Westlake mayor gives update on John Stine Road construction
COVID-19 in SWLA: July 9, 2021