Shooting on 5th Avenue sends juvenile to hospital

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile was transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after officers arrived and found them with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex on 5th Avenue, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on 5th Avenue in reference to a shooting on Thursday, July 8, at approximately 2:55 p.m., according to Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound, according to Fondel.

Fondel says the juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they become available, according to Fondel.

The police department says Sgt. Larry Newingham is the lead investigator and asks anyone with any information regarding the investigation to call 337-491-1311.

