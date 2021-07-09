50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Partners in Parks to host free ‘S’mores in the Park’ event

Drew Park
Drew Park(Google)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Partners in Parks and the Junior League of Lake Charles invite the community to “enjoy a tasty treat while learning how to harness the power of the sun” on July 22 at Drew Park, said a spokesperson for the Junior League.

The event is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. at Drew Park. In the event of rain or overcast, it will be rescheduled for Thursday, July 29.

Participants will learn how to build and use a DIY solar oven to bake s’mores and other treats. All supplies will be provided, said the Junior League.

View the event flyer below or HERE.

2021 - S'mores in the Park

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

Harper says he will always remember the laughs and smiles John brought to all those around him...
Loved ones remember the life of Iowa man killed in I-10 accident
Evening Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain in the forecast
(Source: City of Sulphur)
Sulphur residents asked to avoid Liberator and Starlin due to gas line repair
Rapides Parish man arrested for 3rd time on livestock theft related charges