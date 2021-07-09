Partners in Parks to host free ‘S’mores in the Park’ event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Partners in Parks and the Junior League of Lake Charles invite the community to “enjoy a tasty treat while learning how to harness the power of the sun” on July 22 at Drew Park, said a spokesperson for the Junior League.

The event is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. at Drew Park. In the event of rain or overcast, it will be rescheduled for Thursday, July 29.

Participants will learn how to build and use a DIY solar oven to bake s’mores and other treats. All supplies will be provided, said the Junior League.

View the event flyer below or HERE.

