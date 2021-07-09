Man, brother indicted in scheme to steal more than $800K from state during 2020 hurricanes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man and his twin brother have been indicted for a scheme to defraud the state out of more than $800,000 during the 2020 hurricane season according to prosecutors in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Thomas McCormick and his twin brother Robert McCormick have been indicted on several charges including racketeering, fraud and money laundering.

Robert worked for the State Fire Marshal’s Office during the storms and according to the indictment, the brothers allegedly created some companies and worked with other existing companies to do business with the state.

One example of the alleged wrongdoing is that they would personally buy water bottles for 13 cents a bottle and then resell it to the state for approximately $1.50, drastically marking up the price and pocketing the profits from the sale.

According to court records that money was then funneled back to the brothers through payments to the McCormick Law Firm.

District Attorney Tony Clayton tells the 9News Investigators the 8-month scheme unraveled when it was flagged by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the two brothers along with the other people they worked with to allegedly steal the money.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office released the following statement:

“We were angered and frustrated to be informed that our agency’s genuine effort to help the people of Louisiana, during one of the most challenging years in this state’s history, was allegedly taken advantage of. We immediately conducted an internal investigation which has, so far, uncovered policy violations by former employee Robert McCormick, along with former reserve deputy Stacy Smith. McCormick, assigned to the agency’s emergency services division, resigned while on administrative leave, in lieu of termination, prior to the completion of the investigation. Stacy Smith’s reserve designation was separated from the agency. The internal investigation has also, so far, revealed related and unrelated policy violations by McCormick’s supervisor, and Stacy Smith’s husband, former employee Dean Smith, who also resigned while on administrative leave prior to the conclusion of the investigation. The internal investigation is ongoing, but being finalized. We continue to review internal controls while we stand in support of the efforts of 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton, as well as the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office, who initiated an investigation in May at the request of the governor’s office. All agencies involved are committed to obtaining full restitution for the people of Louisiana. However, this should not diminish the dedicated work of the countless other State Fire Marshal employees who conducted themselves as true public servants during the state’s critical times of need.”

