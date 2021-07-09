50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU lands four-star LB DeMario Tolan for class of 2022

(Source: Josh Auzenne/Gray Media (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and company have landed a big commitment for the class of 2022 in four-star linebacker DeMario Tolan out of Orlando, Florida. Tolan took to Twitter to announce his decision.

Tolan is rated as the No. 27 overall linebacker in the nation according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is rated as the No. 29 overall player in the state of Florida. He chose the Tigers over offers from Clemson, Miami, Tennessee, Florida State and many others.

The Tigers are currently rated as the No. 1 recruiting class in the SEC by 247Sports and are rated as the No. 4 overall class for 2022. Tolan becomes the first linebacker to commit for the class of 2022 and is the 13th player to commit to LSU.

Below is a full list for the class of 2022.

  • QB, Walker Howard, 5-star, Lafayette, La.
  • OT, Will Campbell, 5-star, Monroe, La.
  • S, Jacoby Mathews, 5-star, Ponchatoula, La.
  • TE, Jake Johnson, 4-star, Watkinsville, Ga.
  • DT, Tygee Hill, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • LB, DeMario Tolan 4-star, Orlando, Fla.
  • WR, AJ Johnson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • OT, Bo Bordelon, 3-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Lafayette. La.
  • WR, Aaron Anderson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, Ga.
  • WR, Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport, La.
  • K, Nathan Dibert, Hartland, Mich.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

Manning has passed for 4,330 yards and 55 touchdowns in two seasons at Newman. (Source: Garland...
Arch Manning finishing up recruiting trips, turning focus to upcoming Newman season
FILE photo of the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland
Golden Band From Tigerland will not travel for LSU’s season opener vs. UCLA
Frank Wilson hosts successful Elite Showcase football camp
Frank Wilson football camp PKG 6.19.21
Frank Wilson to hold first Elite Showcase camp at McNeese
Frank Wilson Elite Showcase PKG
Arch Manning will be a junior this fall for Newman
Memorable weekend for 2023 Louisiana QB’s