Loved ones remember the life of Iowa man killed in I-10 accident

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A deadly crash leaves loved ones mourning the loss of 30-year-old John Cooper Guidry, of Iowa, who died in an accident on I-10 in Acadia Parish Tuesday morning.

Guidry was on the way back from a trip to Florida to pick up cattle with Maverick Harper when police say an 18-wheeler experienced a front tire failure causing the four-vehicle crash.

“He said that they would be home around 9 o’clock and it got to be around 9 o’clock - 9:30 over here - and they still weren’t home yet,” Cheyenne Harper said.

Though Cheyenne harper is thankful to still have his brother, Maverick, he’s saddened by the loss of his best friend.

“Him and my little brother were in that wreck. And both of them, as far as I’m concerned, are my brothers,” Harper said. “I felt just as bad losing John as I would have my little brother. And it was definitely hard. It’s still hard.”

Guidry was a cowboy at heart, and loved ones say it’s most fitting to honor his life the way he wanted by hosting a funeral where Guidry spent many of his days kicking up dirt and doing what he loved. One last rodeo for this cowboy.

“One of my other best friends, Winston Quesenberry, actually is officiating the funeral. And he mentioned that John wouldn’t have wanted it in a church - that he would want it in a rodeo arena,” Harper said. “We decided we going to put the casket on some hay bales, and we’re going to saddle a horse for him and put his bull riding chaps on the horse. I don’t think he would’ve wanted anything different.”

Harper says he will always remember the laughs and smiles John brought to all those around him and cherish all the memories they shared.

“He always wanted everybody to laugh. One of our other friends said he was the funny man of our crew. And that was exactly what he was. We’d have a group of friends here and he always wanted everybody to laugh,” Harper said.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Harper Morgan Rodeo Arena Saturday, July 10, from 12 p.m to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.