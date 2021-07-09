FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms for our Friday, remaining unsettled into weekend

A few showers this morning with more rain into the afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a rather soggy Thursday, our scattered showers are continuing to move through to start our Friday morning off. Most of the rain remains on the lighter side with just a few pockets of moderate rain from time to time, but our Friday is shaping up to be filled with scattered showers and a few storms by the afternoon.

Showers and a few downpours likely heading into the afternoon (KPLC)

We have made it to the end of another work week and as you head out to work this morning make sure to grab the rain jacket or umbrella as our rain chances will be increasing throughout the day. Temperatures are pretty uniform across Southwest Louisiana as many start in the middle 70′s with the coastline being just a little warmer in the lower 80′s to start off. Expect off and on showers to continue as we move through much of the morning with patchy drizzle from time to time as more rain continues to move onshore from the Gulf. Sunshine will be limited today as clouds stick around for the majority of the day and with the lack of sunshine it will mean temperatures remain on the cooler side with highs only reaching the lower 80′s for many. That will run us around 10 degrees cooler than where we should be as normal highs this time of year sit in the lower 90′s.

Things stay unsettled for both Saturday and Sunday (KPLC)

Unfortunately, our unsettled weather pattern doesn’t look to change heading into the weekend as more widespread showers and storms are likely for our Saturday with a more scattered nature heading into Sunday. Any outdoor activities will have to be watched closely especially Saturday as it will be a little more unsettled, if you are flexible with your schedule you should be able to get them in as we will see breaks or you could push it back to Sunday where we see slightly lower rain chances. Highs will be a little warmer thanks to some sunshine returning as we reach the upper 80′s to near 90 both afternoons. Our area of low pressure will finally begin to move away for the second half of the weekend, but then our attention will turn back north as a weak front will push in an provide more rain chances into next week.

More rain and storms can be expected heading into next week (KPLC)

Looking ahead to next week features more of the same with scattered thunderstorms daily with some drier days possible by late next week as our front begins to fizzle out. It will be slightly warmer next week in comparison to this week with highs steady in the upper 80′s to near 90 as we see a mixture of clouds and sun throughout the day. A quick check of the tropic as Tropical Storm Elsa continues to race along the eastern seaboard and away from the United States. The rest of the tropics remain quiet at this time and no new development is expected over the next 5 days. Stay dry out there and have an amazing Friday and weekend!

Still another 1-2 inches of rain possible over the next 7 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

