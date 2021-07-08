SWLA Arrest Report - July 7, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 7, 2021.

Patrick James Bertrand, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; battery; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Randy O. Rabb, 37, Homer: Obscenity.

Lacy Marie Brown, 36, Lake Charles: Attempted theft under $1,000; battery; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tan Theodore Constance, 18, Sulphur: Aggravated flight from an officer; possession of stolen things under $1,000; driver must be licensed.

Mark Andrew Guillory Jr., 35, Cypress, TX: Out of state detainer.

Mark Andrew Guillory Sr., 56, Orange, TX: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $5,000.

Tyler Denzell Lawson, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blake Darion Davis, 31, Lake Charles: Strangulation; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ronnie Deron Bullock, 29, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Brian Damar Paul, 34, Lake Charles: Federal detainer (2 charges); contempt of court.

Deshawn Ladadrick Broussard, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; headlamps on motor vehicles; resisting an officer by flight; no motor vehicle insurance; improperly restraining a child; must have vehicle license.

Dshawn Darnell Perry, 32, Lake Charles: No reflectors on bicycle; possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer.

Joseph Brantley Thibodeaux, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Jermaric Terez Andrus, 22, Lake Charles: Theft of $25,000 or more; posting criminal activity for notoriety publically; racketeering; bank fraud.

Christopher James Tomplait, 32, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; telephone harassment.

