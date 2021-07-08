Sulphur community members set up filtered water stations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Things are still boiling over in Sulphur, as residents continue to fight for cleaner water.

One local organization is taking matters into their own hands. The first of many filtered water stations is up are running for public use.

“Micah 6:8 Mission, the non-profit that I run, realized with the problems that we are having with the water in Sulphur, people with low income or the elderly need a place to go to get filtered water,” said facilitator of Micah 6:8 Mission, Cindy Robertson.

With the help of Cajun Commissary, a filtered water station is readily available for public use. The organization acknowledges the City’s efforts to fix the issue, but they say something needs to be done in the meantime.

“People are welcome to come and get gallons of water for whatever use they choose to use it for,” Robertson said. “If they don’t have a gallon jug, I’ve got some for them, or they can bring their own.”

Clean water isn’t the only problem the organization is tackling.

“We have other projects going on,” Robertson said. “We do this, and I don’t know if you can see it, but we have a little food box over there, so it’s community pulling together to help, and people here do that.”

This organization along with others in the community plan to set up multiple filtered water stations throughout the city of Sulphur.

The water station is located on 624 West Verdine St. in Sulphur. Click here for more information.

