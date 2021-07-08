50/50 Thursdays
Sports Person of the Week - Nick Ughovwa

Nick Ughovwa
Nick Ughovwa(KPLC)
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “From day one I think Nick’s work ethic on the court, in the classroom, has been tremendous,” said St. Louis Catholic head coach Mack Guillory. “That’s one of the things that stand out about Nicholas Ughova.”

In his final season with St. Louis Catholic, Nick Ughova achieved great success. He finished with a 3.9 GPA and averaged around 12 pts and 7 boards per game.

“In terms of what I did in my senior season, I feel pretty satisfied,” said Ughovwa. “Obviously, we didn’t get to win a state championship or anything, but I felt I got to finish it out with a great coaching staff and great teammates so all in all, it was a win for me.”

Ughovwa will play college hoops over at Millsaps college for the next four years while also pursuing a degree. He’s a student-athlete that has it all brains and brawn.

“Right now it’s not set in stone, but I’m looking to be a doctor or a lawyer or an engineer. I think that’s really important because you never know when you’re going to continue playing basketball or when that opportunity may be taken away from you so to have those foundations of learning and education really could help a person’s life,” Ughovwa said.

According to head coach Mack Guillory Ughovwa has a unique way in which he approaches the classroom and the game of basketball.

“I think Nick’s strength is that he’s very analytical. He thinks things through, he meticulously thinks things through and I think as a thinker that’s probably Nick’s strongest characteristic which will aid him as he continues his education because he’s a very cerebral young man,” said Guillory.

As the Boy’s Basketball team looks ahead to next season Ughova thinks the young talent is going to get better with more experience moving forward.

“I think the Saints basketball program is up and coming there’s a lot of younger guys, but a lot of them have potential so the younger classmen I feel like they have a bright future ahead of them,” Ughovwa added.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

