The Salvation Army of Lake Charles welcomes new leaders

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army of Lake Charles is welcoming new leadership under Lieutenants Tim and Roslyn Morrison. Their appointment comes as part of the organization’s routine appointment changes that are made throughout the Army every few years.

The Morrisons took up their new post in the area last week and were recently married in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be their first appointment together.

Lt. Tim Morrison is from The Salvation Army Central Arkansas Area Command in Little Rock, where he served as Assistant Area Commander.

Lt. Roslyn Morrison is a recent graduate from The Salvation Army’s Evangeline Booth Training College in Atlanta.

The Morrisons say they are passionate about ministry and assisting the homeless, as well as those suffering addiction and poverty. They are eager to work alongside the Corps and community in Lake Charles to serve those in need.

Former Lake Charles Salvation Army Corps Officers, Captains Thomas and LeAnna Marion, have begun their new roles as Corps Officers at The Salvation Army of Decatur, AL.

