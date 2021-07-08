50/50 Thursdays
REPORT: LSU lands Samford catcher, Slidell native Tyler McMancus

LSU Baseball
Samford catcher Tyler McManus announces he will be attending LSU next season as a graduate...
Samford catcher Tyler McManus announces he will be attending LSU next season as a graduate transfer.(Tyler McManus Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their second addition to the baseball team through the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Wednesday, July 7 Samford catcher and Slidell, La. native Tyler McManus announced via Twitter he would be heading to Baton Rouge as a graduate transfer.

The Slidell, La. native hit .346 with 11 home runs, and 53 RBI last season, he provides a much needed bat from the catcher position. During the shorten COVID-19 season in 2020 McManus played in nine games with four home runs and 11 RBI with a .440 average

The Tigers struggled offensively from the catcher position as former Zachary Bronco Alex Milazzo hit .135 with 7 RBI, four doubles and a triple, however he is talented defensively from behind the plate.

