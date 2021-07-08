50/50 Thursdays
Rapides Parish man arrested for 3rd time on livestock theft related charges

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Hineston has been arrested for a third time on livestock theft-related charges, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

Justin G. Thompson, 42, has been booked into the Wood County Texas Jail in Quitman, Texas after being charged with five counts of theft over $25,000 and one count of theft over $5,000.  LDAF said he waived extradition proceedings and is pending transfer and booking into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

LDAF’s investigators received a complaint in March 2019 from a St. Tammany Parish livestock dealer. Following an investigation, LDAF says it was determined that Thompson allegedly created fraudulent invoices and diverted payments regarding the purchasing and selling of livestock belonging to the complainant.

“This is the third time our investigators have arrested Mr. Thompson on similar charges. Our investigators will continue to pursue complaints and hold wrongdoers accountable,” LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said.

Currently, no bond has been set and Thompson is pending extradition to Louisiana on the charges.  If convicted, Thompson faces possible fines and jail time.

