President Biden appoints Gov. Edwards to Council of Governors

FILE - Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - President Joe Biden has appointed Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and eight other governors to his Council of Governors, the White House announced Thursday, July 8.

Gov. Edwards and the other members will serve on the council for a term of two years.

According to the White House, the bipartisan council serves as the lead forum to “strengthen partnerships between the Federal government and State governments to better protect our nation from threats to our homeland security and all types of hazards.”

The council will closely coordinate with the Biden-Harris administration on matters of homeland security, homeland defense, civil support, and military activities including the National Guard.

“It is an honor to join my fellow governors in serving as a critical link between the states and the federal government, especially as we face important issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, improving our physical and cyber infrastructure, and addressing the ongoing climate crisis, among other things. I want to thank President Biden and the White House for trusting me with this role, and I pledge to continue working collaboratively with this administration and building on the strength of our partnerships to improve the lives of Louisianans and the resilience of our nation to global threats. As has been made apparent over the past 16 months, the nation’s governors are at the forefront of handling many emerging threats and crises, and I applaud the White House’s commitment to clear, transparent communication with the states and incorporating the concerns of governors in the country’s response and resilience strategies. When government agencies at all levels work together, all of our people benefit,” Gov. Edwards said.

President’s Council of Governors:

  • Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D), Co-Chair
  • Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R), Co-Chair
  • Delaware Governor John Carney (D)
  • Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (D)
  • Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D)
  • Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D)
  • Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R)
  • Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R)
  • Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon (R)

