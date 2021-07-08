New community-based clinic in Sulphur expands healthcare to low-income residents

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The West Calcasieu Cameron Community Health Center, a newly created independent clinic, is set to officially open Thursday in Sulphur.

The facility expands access to care for medically underserved residents in Sulphur as it’s the city’s first-ever community-based clinic.

It’s a big step for the city in its mission to provide healthcare options for low-income households and has been several years in the making.

”This project started nearly two years ago out of a need to provide access to quality healthcare for everyone,” WCCH Board of Commission Chairman Bobby Letard said.

Wednesday’s ribbon cutting served as a healthy sign of progress for the Sulphur community.

”This is something that we feel like a healthy community is a very progressive community. And we’re very excited about that,” Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay said.

”Everybody knows the traffic conditions that we face - usually on a daily basis, going back and forth across the river. Those that do live out in the rural areas, this is going to be a whole lot closer for them to seek care,” Director Geoff Landry said.

The center, an extension of West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital, will provide affordable health care and possibly, save on additional drive time for Sulphur residents.

”Normally, a patient would go into the emergency room. This is something that, in a non-emergency, they can come into, be treated...,” Danahay said.

Chief Nursing Officer Robbin Odom says the center will also help alleviated pandemic stress for local doctors and nurses.

”Our urgent cares have been overwhelmed with some of the testing that has been brought on them with the pandemic and with the hurricanes - people being dislocated,” Odom said. “Some people, unfortunately, have to use the E.R. as their primary care physician because they’re unable to be taken into a practice. And this woul also serve as an alternative for that.”

The Community Health Center will provide a variety of healthcare services to the community, including adult primary care, walk-ins, specialty care for general surgery, gynecology, and wound care. And officials say there are plans to expand service lines in the future.

All patients are welcome including those with Medicare, Medicaid, insurance, and those without insurance, according to center officials.

Hours of Operation

Walk-in: Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Primary Care/Specialty Clinic: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (by appointment).

The West CalCam Community Health Center officially opens Thursday, July 8.

