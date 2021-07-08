50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Louisiana’s law enforcement officials to hold news conference in opposition of special session to override veto of concealed carry bill

By Chris Rosato
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s top law enforcement leaders are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 to speak in opposition to the proposal for state legislators to convene for a special session and override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of Senate Bill 118 (SB 118).

The bill, which Gov. Edwards vetoed on June 24, proposed to allow Louisiana residents 21 and older to carry a concealed carry weapon without a permit.

RELATED: Odds growing daily lawmakers will return for Veto Override Session, for transgender athlete bill and concealed carry without a permit bill

The governor issued the following statement after vetoing the bill:

“I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and an enthusiastic outdoorsman and hunter. But I simply cannot support carrying a concealed carry firearm without proper education and safety training – and I believe the majority of Louisianans agree with me. Our current system strikes the right balance of ensuring that people can bear arms while also keeping reasonable permitting and training processes in place. It is a matter of basic public safety and numerous law enforcement leaders across the state opposed the bill for this reason, especially as it relates to the enhanced risk posed to their officers. Simply put, it is not too much to ask that a person who wishes to carry a concealed weapon in public be required to attend basic marksmanship and safety training so they understand the regulations associated with such an action. That’s reasonable and responsible, and for these reasons, I have vetoed the permitless carry bill.”

RELATED STORY: Gov. Edwards vetoes transgender sports bill; House speaker, Senate pres. support veto override session

Louisiana’s top law enforcement leaders support the governor’s veto of SB 118.

On Thursday, police chiefs and sheriffs say they will discuss how if the legislature overrides the governor’s veto, it will lead to “more dangerous crimes throughout communities.”

The news conference, scheduled for 1 p.m., will be live-streamed inside this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur

Latest News

Shamia Little, 17
Police no longer actively searching for missing teen girl after alleged witness says they were held up at gunpoint in park
Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
School supplies to be provided for Pre-K through 8th grade students in Calcasieu.
Se proporcionarán útiles escolares para los estudiantes de Pre-K a 8 grado en Calcasieu
Scattered downpours will lead to several inches of rain over the next few days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy downpours throughout Thursday, rain sticking around into the weekend