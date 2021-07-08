La. governor turns to TikTok to promote vaccines

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana’s governor has taken to TikTok to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

While Gov. John Bel Edwards doesn’t post to TikTok often, one of his videos encouraging the COVID-19 vaccine has been viewed 459K times and another 115K times.

Louisiana has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

The Governor’s Office says they are trying to find creative ways to promote COVID-19 vaccines and that the governor has been a good sport about the TikTok videos.

The Governor has charged all of us with finding creative ways to spread the word about the COVID-19 vaccine, which includes reaching out to younger people. As our office, the Louisiana Department of Health and the Bring Back Louisiana campaign work to get more people vaccinated, we’ve got to take good information to where the people are, including churches, festivals, schools and, yes, even social media. The Governor’s been a good sport about our TikTok ideas and we’re going to keep working until even more people in Louisiana get the shot!

