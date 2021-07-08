FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain in the forecast

More rain heading into Friday (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This seemingly endless rainy weather pattern continued today for Southwest Louisiana as the bulk of the rain moved through during the morning, leaving the afternoon with overcast conditions and lighter showers back on the return which will continue to move up from the coastline during the evening hours. Expect showers to be around for a good portion of tonight and possibly even into the overnight as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Rain chances stay high (KPLC)

More rain ahead as we move into our Friday, as this same pesky area of low pressure over South Texas remains largely unmoved, sending more tropical moisture and rounds of showers and thunderstorms up across the area. Some of these showers will be around during the morning and continue through the afternoon and early evening. Highs tomorrow will again be below average for this time of year thanks to the clouds and rain.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely for Saturday before moisture levels drop a bit through the weekend, lending to fewer showers and thunderstorms by Sunday and into early next week. Rain chances drop back into the 30-40% range for next week as high nudge closer to 90 during the afternoon.

Elsa (KPLC)

Tropical Storm Elsa continues to move up through the mid-Atlantic states and will push into New England by tomorrow before exiting the U.S. by this weekend. No other tropical threats look to arise in the Atlantic basin over the next few days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.