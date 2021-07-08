FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy downpours throughout Thursday, rain sticking around into the weekend

You'll need the rain gear stepping out the door this morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A calm overnight with very little rain as things dried out a little from Wednesday afternoon, but we can expect things to change as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours. Heavy downpours as well as a few storms will begin to work their way in from the south as the day progresses and you’ll definitely need to grab the rain jacket and umbrella before heading out the door.

Heavier showers and storms possible as we head throughout the day (KPLC)

Our weather starting out this morning is very similar to what we have seen all week with temperatures in the lower the lower to middle 70′s, which is right where we should be for this time of year. As you make your way out the door and head off to work we can expect a mostly dry start with most of the rain still off to our south, but a few showers can’t be ruled out along the immediate coastline. More widespread rain begins to spread across Southwest Louisiana as we head into the afternoon and evening and some of this could be on the heavy side at times. Highs today will struggle to warm with the cloud cover and rain around as temperatures top off in the middle 80′s, which is around 5-8 degrees below normal for this time of year. Overnight does feature better rain chances as well and into our Friday morning we stay on the soggy side with off and on downpours.

A front will enhance shower and storm chances into next week (KPLC)

Rounding out the work week unfortunately looks to be a rather damp as showers and a few storms continue to pass through as rain chances have been increased for more widespread coverage. All of this is in part to an area of low pressure off the the southwest feeding in plenty of rain, but it will finally begin to loosen its grip on the area into the weekend. Rain chances won’t completely disappear for the weekend, but it will be more in the scattered category instead of widespread. Any outdoor plans will need to be watched closely and have an alternative plan just in case a storm moves over your location. Highs stay steady in the upper 80′s to near 90 through Sunday.

Anywhere from 1-3 inches still possible over the next 7 days (KPLC)

Moving into next week our unsettled pattern continues as a slow moving front will drift down from the north and begin to stall across the region providing ample shower and storm chances through the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will remain slightly below normal with highs reach around 90 each day. Hopefully we can get some drier air to end next week, but we will have to wait and see. Looking at the tropics as Elsa continues to race to the north and east through the Carolina’s as a Tropical Storm and will reemerge over the Atlantic heading into Friday. It will have no impact on our weather here in Southwest Louisiana and the rest of the tropics remain quiet for the next 5 days, which is good news. keep the rain gear handy the next few days and of course check the KPLC First Alert Weather App before heading out.

Elsa continues to impact the east coast (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.