Used fireworks litter Burton Coliseum parking lot

By Madison Glaser
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fireworks are usually a spectacular sight on the Fourth of July, but when that trash isn’t cleaned up, it’s both an issue and an eyesore.

Roman candles, firecrackers and bottle rockets are just a few of the fireworks that went off for the Fourth of July holiday.

However, after the weekend celebrations, many areas in Southwest Louisiana were left littered.

“I saw some of these going on, and in my mind. I was thinking, ‘Oh, I bet there’s gonna be a mess in that parking lot again,’ and sure enough, I wasn’t disappointed,” said Beth Gentry, a Lake Area resident.

Gentry said this is something that happens every year at the Burton Coliseum.

“It seems like every year, Fourth of July, people come out to pop fireworks, and I think that’s awesome,” Gentry said. “If that’s what you want to do, that’s great, but pick up your mess. I mean, when I came back here on, must have been Monday morning, I mean, there was trash all over, and nobody attempted to pick anything up.”

She says it’s sad that this is yet another problem we have to deal with on top of debris piles.

“Any way you look at it, it’s litter, and it’s against the law to litter. We can do better than this,” Gentry said.

Burton Coliseum is aware of the mess left behind and gave this statement:

“The cleanup of fireworks lasted until [Wednesday] morning. Cleanup took extra time this year due to the holiday falling on a weekend and because of the heavy rains [Tuesday].”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

