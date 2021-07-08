50/50 Thursdays
Chicago man charged in shooting of 2 federal agents, officer

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — A 28-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to the shooting of three undercover law enforcement officers.

A federal indictment filed Thursday charges Eugene McClaurin with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

A conviction carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Charging documents accuse McClaurin of shooting all three but the announced charge only pertained to the one agent.

McClaurin is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The undercover officers were shot and wounded while driving onto an expressway on Chicago’s South Side early Wednesday.

