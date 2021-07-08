50/50 Thursdays
Arch Manning finishing up recruiting trips, turning focus to upcoming Newman season

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When Arch Manning first suited up for Newman against Lusher in 2019 he weighed in at 165 pounds. Nearly two years later, the junior is up to an eye-popping 210 pounds.

“Oh my trainer Hudson Ellis, he does a good job putting on weight. The weight room and arm care. Just eating everything I can. Taking after my brother,” said Arch Manning.

This summer, Manning’s full focus is on his fitness, 7-on-7 with Newman, and seeing some college campuses. In June, Arch visited Clemson, Texas, LSU, Alabama, and Georgia.

“It was awesome to see places I’ve never been. Creating relationships with these coaches. You definitely learn a lot, and build connections,” said Manning.

Are they just as excited to see you as you are to see them since you only saw them on a computer screen?

“I don’t know. I was pretty excited. It was awesome. My parents lined it up. It was great.”

“He liked meeting the managers. To actually sitting in the cafeteria, talking to the players. He’s such a thoughtful thinker, and he really looks at things. He really wants to know not only the coach but the program. I think a lot of times he’s interviewing them as much as him. Just because he wants to know how it’s going to be,” said Newman head football coach Nelson Stewart.

Now Manning could make one more visit this summer in late July, and that would be to his dad’s Alma mater, Ole Miss.

