SWLA Arrest Report - July 6, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 6, 2021.

Justin Slade Vallery, 33, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges).

Richard William Leblanc Jr., 31, Sulphur: Burglary (2 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Drew Christopher Sherman, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace.

Shannon Dawnell Istre, 41, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clifford Claude Abshire, 40, Westlake: Sex offenders must notify authorities of change in registration information; parole detainer.

John David Mitchener, 48, Vinton: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000.

Kenneth Ray Reeder, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; theft under $1,000; contempt of court.

Leejustin Pearnell Edwards, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chloe Nicole Harris, 25, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Angel F. Leger, 21, Hackberry: Instate detainer.

Gregory Anthony Cole Jr., 41, Westlake: Contempt of court; first offense DWI; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; obstruction of a highway.

Shane Michael Sittig, 48, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner (2 charges).

Cass Devonte Love, 26, Luisville, MS: Theft under $5,000.

Jeremy Lewis louis Riley, 37, Prairieville: Possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000 (2 charges).

Dillon Kristopher Simmons, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

