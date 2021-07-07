Sulphur senior citizens celebrate Christmas in July

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sixth Annual Senior Ole Tyme Christmas Brunch was held Tuesday, July 6, but this year came with a twist. It’s Christmas in July!

A holly jolly July, that is, for seniors in Sulphur. Party goers wore Santa hats and Hawaiian leis as area senior citizens were honored at a holiday party hosted at the West Calcasieu Events Center.

“Lock-up is over! Thank you, Jesus,” Barbra Matthews said.

Matthews is one of the nearly 300 guest at the Christmas in July event. She said she’s feeling blessed to see everyone since the event didn’t happen this past year. Many of the seniors at the event said they were happy restrictions have loosened to where they’re able to get together for larger gatherings again.

“Last year, we were unable to do this because of the COVID pandemic. So, this year, we moved it up,” Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay.

The City of Sulphur, along with many organization in the community, joined together to make this holiday celebration happen.

“Of course we know in December when it normally would have been - because it’s a Christmas party - you know, we couldn’t do it. I said, ‘oh no, we have to have a party. So, why not do it, Christmas in July,’” event host Jody Barrilleaux said.

Barrilleaux handles community relations for Hixson Funeral Home. She said she looks forward to hosting this event every year because she loves seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces. And it’s for good reason.

“This is our lifeline. This is our mamas, our grandmas, our great-grandmas, and they are to be honored,” Barrilleaux said. “And guess what? Everyone here that has helped will be their age one day. So, we truly believe treat others as you would want to be treated, and that’s exactly what we’re doing here today.”

“Well, it’s everything. I mean, that’s how I would want when I’m older - our next generation of football players come help me when I get old. Because, I mean, that’s our job in our community,” Wyatt Petross said.

Petross is just one of the Sulphur High School football players who spent the day volunteering and joining in on the fun.

At the event, seniors were treated to food, music, bingo, prizes and dancing - lots of dancing.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.