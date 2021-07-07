50/50 Thursdays
MISSING: Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for Shreveport teen last seen at park

Shamia Little, 17
Shamia Little, 17(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas and Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Shamia Little was reportedly last seen at Doug Williams Park near Jacob and Kennedy streets around 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 6. Shamia is described as a Black female who is about 5′ 10″ tall, weighing around 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue soccer jersey and black Nike soccer shorts with a white horizontal stripe.

SPD officials say the case is being treated as a possible abduction. A potential witness is being questioned at this time. This person led police to an area near Oak Park Elementary School. K-9 units and helicopters are currently searching the area.

Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of SPD.

K-9 units and helicopters were deployed Wednesday, July 7, 2021 to search for missing...
K-9 units and helicopters were deployed Wednesday, July 7, 2021 to search for missing 17-year-old, Shamia Little.(KSLA)

Police ask that anyone with information about the girl call SPD at 318-716-8761.

