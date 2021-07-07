Local pool business revenue takes a dive amid chlorine tablet shortage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A national shortage of chlorine tablets is impacting inventory at local pool stores.

“We’ve had people driving in from Baton Rouge, from other parts of the state and even Mississippi trying to find chlorine,” said Josh Ulfers, owner of Ducky’s Pools, Hot Tubs and Living in Metairie. He says his inventory of chlorine tablets is dwindling.

“The plant that makes a base product for the tablets for national consumption caught on fire and as a result tablets are very hard to find nationwide,” he said.

He’s talking about the BioLab chlorine products facility outside of Lake Charles that caught fire during Hurricane Laura last year. It is one of the country’s largest manufacturers of pool cleaning products, supplying nearly 70 percent of the country’s chlorine tablets. And now businesses, like his, are taking a hit.

“Thankfully we have some deep vendor networks we’re able to work with some manufacturers that were able to secure some material for us,” said Ulfers. “But it’s just a major shortage right now.”

For smaller pool shops, like Billiot Pools and Spas in Gretna, owner Robert Allemore is also feeling the heat.

“These are the only ones I have. Fifty pounds of tablets, that’s all I have left,” said Allemore. “Not a lot at all. And there’s no more to be had.”

Allemore said he’s been in business for 30 years and has never seen this problem before.

“Canceled all orders. They said there wouldn’t be any more orders until maybe mid-June of 2022 and we expect a 47 to 50 percent increase in the price of tablets,” he said.

And as a result, summer revenue at stores-- like his-- is also suffering because of the shortage.

“We were able to get enough to cover a good majority of the summer, but it’s a good possibility we’ll run out before the end of summer,” said Ulfers.

Both store owners say in the meantime they are selling alternatives to the tablets, like shock and other algae preventives. They say the best way to make sure your pool water is clean and safe is to have it tested at a pool store.

