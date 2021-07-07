50/50 Thursdays
Jennings man dies in single-vehicle crash near Lake Charles

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has died in a single-vehicle crash on I-10 near Lake Charles, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Ross Brennan says troopers responded to the crash on I-10 about 3 miles east of Lake Charles around 4 a.m. today, July 7, 2021.

Their investigation showed that a Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Carl Miller Jr., 28, of Jennings was traveling east when he lost control of his vehicle. The Silverado ran off the roadway and through a guardrail putting it in an embankment. When the vehicle came to rest its roof was submerged in a drainage ditch.

Miller suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

Troopers believe that the vehicle’s excessive speed and poor weather conditions were likely responsible the crash.

