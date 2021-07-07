Hospitalizations, vaccinations low in SWLA as concerns grow over delta variant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For weeks, health officials across the country have been sounding the alarm on the delta variant of the coronavirus.

But, just how worried should people in Southwest Louisiana be?

More hospitals in the U.S. are going days without seeing any new COVID-19 patients, but despite the positive sign, concerns remain that the delta coronavirus variant could start filling up beds again.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country had more than 400 COVID-19 hospitalizations during the first week of June. That was significantly lower than in early January when the U.S. had more than 6,600 hospitalizations.

”We did have an increase over the holiday weekend. It went up a little bit but that was kind of a state-wide thing so I don’t know yet if there’s a trend,” said Christus Ochsner Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Timothy Haman.

Doctors say the Delta variant which has appeared in all 50 states is about 70 percent more transmissible than the original COVID-19 strain.

”We all know powerful variants have emerged, like the Delta variant,” said President Joe Biden.

The delta variant of the novel coronavirus is gaining a frightening foothold in areas of the country with low vaccination rates, spurring the White House to mobilize “surge response teams” to combat the variant.

About 1,000 counties in the U.S. have vaccination rates below 30 percent.

For now, hospitalizations remain low at West Cal Cam and Christus Ochsner St. Patrick.

”In hospitalizations today for the region, we’re at 28,” said Haman.

”We currently have three covid positive patients in-house. It’s down, there was a period where we had zero in-house,” said West CalCam Infection Prevention Coordinator June McBride.

Although, there have been no confirmed reports of the variant in our area...

”We have seen reports from the state that there is an increase of the prevalence of delta in our region,” Haman said.

Both Haman and McBride said current hospitalizations are following a trend.

Regional breakdown of delta variant cases Region B.1.617.2 Cases 1 1 2 2 3 0 4 0 5 0 6 2 7 6 8 0 9 3 Unknown 5 Total 19

”The patients that we’re seeing, for the most part, are not vaccinated,” said Haman.

”The majority of our hospitalized patients are unvaccinated patients. What we’re seeing is those that come down with COVID after vaccination is typically a milder case that doesn’t require hospitalization,” said McBride.

At 25 percent, with our region still falling below the rest of the state when it comes to vaccinations--at West Cal Cam there’s no special protocol in treating the variant.

“As far as when a patient is in house, we don’t necessarily know if that variant is here. We treat everyone as though it could be because it is an easy to transmit variant...that’s what makes it more concerning,” said McBride.

From a healthcare standpoint, both hospitals said in some ways this was always expected.

In the meantime, the lower vaccination rates, with the presence of the delta variant in Louisiana, are prompting local health officials to continue their push to get more residents vaccinated – and reminding residents that those who are unvaccinated are at higher risk of contracting the variant.

READ MORE: Push for COVID-19 vaccinations as Delta variant ramps up

According to the CDC, more than 145 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, representing 43.9% of the total U.S. population.

Americans received a grim reminder that the country is still in throes of the pandemic as the death toll reached a new milestone last week. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

You can find vaccination locations clicking your county in the list below:

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.