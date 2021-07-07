Golden Band From Tigerland will not travel for LSU’s season opener vs. UCLA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Golden Band From Tigerland will not travel to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. for LSU football’s season opener vs. UCLA on Sept. 4, sources tell WAFB 9Sports’ Jacques Doucet.

The band is not making the cross-country trip due to COVID-related budget cuts, sources say.

However, the Golden Band will travel for all of LSU’s four SEC road games this season.

The band will also travel if LSU advances to the postseason.

