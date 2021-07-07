50/50 Thursdays
Former LSU softball player Amanda Sanchez becomes first Olympian in program history
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU softball player Amanda Sanchez has become the first Olympian in program history after being named to the Mexican National Softball Team.

Sanchez will represent Mexico in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. She is part of Mexico’s first Olympic softball team and the return of the sport to the Game’s for the first time since 2018.

Mexico will make their debut in the Olympic softball tournament against Canada on July 21 at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium. They will play games against Japan, USA, Australia and Canada. The bronze and gold medal matches will take place July 27 at Yokohama Stadium

In 2019 Sanchez played for the Tigers in 60 of 62 games at third base.

She finished third on the team in hitting with a .354 batting average and owned 16 doubles and nine home runs. She collected a second-best 54 RBI on the year and was named first team all-south and was an NFCA second team All-American.

