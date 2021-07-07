50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Repeat storms ahead for Thursday, some with locally heavy downpours

By Ben Terry
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a rocky start to the day, storms tapered off through the afternoon giving a much-needed break to our area rain wise after picking up between 1 and 2 inches in some spots just today. The evening should remain quiet with the next round of rain and thunderstorms firing up again by early Thursday morning.

Tomorrow is looking to be very similar to today in that storms begin arriving in areas, especially near the coastline during the morning and increase in coverage throughout the remainder of the day. As has been the case the past few days, locally heavy downpours could again drop another 1 to 2 inches of rain in localized areas as these storms will be slow moving. Our air is loaded with deep tropical moisture thanks to a stalled low-pressure system over South Texas.

Stalled low over South Texas
Stalled low over South Texas(KPLC)

This stalled low will continue to keep the deep tropical moisture in place for Thursday and Friday, thus sparking off more rounds of rain and thunderstorms, higher chances than we typically see on a July day, for the next few days. By this weekend, the moisture levels will decrease a bit so we should begin to see a slight reduction in the number of storms, but the pattern will not yield to fully sunny days over the extended period, so don’t put those umbrellas away!

Moisture Tracker
Moisture Tracker(KPLC)

Tropical Storm Elsa has been getting plenty of attention as it made landfall early today over the Big Bend region of Florida where the Peninsula and Panhandle intersect, causing flash flooding and even tornado warnings into Georgia. Elsa will move up the East Coast through the end of the week. No other tropical development is anticipated over the next few days across the Atlantic basin.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Tropical Storm Elsa
Tropical Storm Elsa(KPLC)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms ahead as we move into Thursday
Meteorologist Ben Terry
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain winds down this afternoon but returns in similar fashion Thursday
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - July 7, 2021
Wade's Tuesday afternoon forecast: Higher rain chances for a few days