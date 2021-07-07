FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Repeat storms ahead for Thursday, some with locally heavy downpours

Thursday Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a rocky start to the day, storms tapered off through the afternoon giving a much-needed break to our area rain wise after picking up between 1 and 2 inches in some spots just today. The evening should remain quiet with the next round of rain and thunderstorms firing up again by early Thursday morning.

Tomorrow is looking to be very similar to today in that storms begin arriving in areas, especially near the coastline during the morning and increase in coverage throughout the remainder of the day. As has been the case the past few days, locally heavy downpours could again drop another 1 to 2 inches of rain in localized areas as these storms will be slow moving. Our air is loaded with deep tropical moisture thanks to a stalled low-pressure system over South Texas.

Stalled low over South Texas (KPLC)

This stalled low will continue to keep the deep tropical moisture in place for Thursday and Friday, thus sparking off more rounds of rain and thunderstorms, higher chances than we typically see on a July day, for the next few days. By this weekend, the moisture levels will decrease a bit so we should begin to see a slight reduction in the number of storms, but the pattern will not yield to fully sunny days over the extended period, so don’t put those umbrellas away!

Moisture Tracker (KPLC)

Tropical Storm Elsa has been getting plenty of attention as it made landfall early today over the Big Bend region of Florida where the Peninsula and Panhandle intersect, causing flash flooding and even tornado warnings into Georgia. Elsa will move up the East Coast through the end of the week. No other tropical development is anticipated over the next few days across the Atlantic basin.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Tropical Storm Elsa (KPLC)

