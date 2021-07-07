FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy downpours continue today, lower rain chances heading into the weekend

Just about anytime could produce a few showers and storms (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our Wednesday is off to a wet and stormy start for some as the threat for heavy downpours continue across the area this morning as showers and even a few storms continue to lift off to the north. Light showers can be expected throughout the morning hours before the chance of storms arrives as we head into the afternoon with a few breaks allowing for a little sunshine throughout the day.

More afternoon and evening storms possible (KPLC)

Temperatures are once again starting out in the middle 70′s for many locations and the warm and muggy starts look to stick around as we head throughout the next few days. Normally this year we should start off in the middle 70′s and then warm back into the lower 90′s, but over the course of the next few days we look to stay below average for our afternoons thanks to an increase in cloud cover as well as rain chances. For this afternoon, much like what we saw for Tuesday is highs into the middle to upper 80′s if we can see sunshine breakout between the clouds. Most of our rain chances arrive after sunrise as another disturbance will push through the region helping to spark the widespread shower and storm opportunities.

High rain chance Thursday, slowly diminishing into Saturday (KPLC)

You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy as we move through Thursday and Friday as well with scattered showers and storms remaining in the forecast before our pattern begins to change by the weekend. A few more upper level disturbances make a run for Southwest Louisiana between now and Friday and that keeps more widespread rain opportunities in the forecast, but it also means cooler temperatures with highs in the middle to upper 80′s through Friday. High pressure will move a little closer heading into the weekend, but still be just far enough away to keep the southerly flow around and with the daytime heating our typical afternoon and evening storms will arrive. At this point it doesn’t look to be a complete washout so there is no need to cancel any of your outdoor plans as of now.

More showers and storms are possible into the weekend (KPLC)

More isolated rain chances return to the forecast into next week as high pressure parks itself over Florida and will continue to keep the moisture in play and with highs warming into the lower 90′s our sea breeze storms will be around. A front will try to make its way into the region by mid-week next week, but latest models suggest it stays just to the north as it weakens, this is something we will keep a close eye on as it could up our rain chances. Looking at the tropics with as Elsa nears landfall in Florida later today shows a slightly weaker storm with the last pass as it has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. Heavy rain and winds will be the primary threat across Florida and the east coast over the next few days. We see no impacts from Elsa and over the next 5 days the tropics stay on the quiet side, which is always welcomed news.

Some higher rain totals possible along the coast (KPLC)

Elsa will hurry along the East coast through late week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

