Demouchet sentenced to 33 years, DA’s office to seek enhanced sentence

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office says August 18 they will be seeking further sentencing enhancement as a habitual felony offender due to Demouchet's repeated sexual abuse of children.(CPSO)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was sentenced to 33 years in prison Wednesday for multiple sexual battery charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Marlin D. Demouchet, 47, of Lake Charles, was found guilty May 21 of two counts sexual battery of a victim under 13; one count of attempted sexual battery of a victim under 13; one count sexual battery; and one count simple escape, according to the district attorney’s office.

Judge Robert Wyatt sentenced Demouchet to 30 years in prison Wednesday, July 7, without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on each count of sexual battery of a victim under 13; 15 years in prison without benefit on the attempted sexual battery of a victim under 13; 10 years in prison without benefit on the sexual battery charge; and 3 years in prison on the simple escape, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office says all sentences are to run concurrent to the simple escape sentence which will run consecutive.

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office says August 18 they will be seeking further sentencing enhancement as a habitual felony offender due to Demouchet’s repeated sexual abuse of children.

