Cowgirls head coach James Landreneau holds first elite pitching camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese Cowgirls head coach James Landreneau hosted his softball pitching camp for high school athletes that are looking to enhance their skills in the circle. It’s an opportunity for them to gain some new tools to make them sharper on and off the diamond.

“I think in life we always want to go through and especially when it comes to sports to always try and find some tools that you may need down the road,” said Landreneau. “Like we talked to them earlier about filling up your tool bag. You never know when you’re going to need that tool so hopefully being able to give them some things that can help them develop as a pitcher and student-athlete down the road.”

Cowgirl pitcher Whitney Tate and graduate assistant Cori McCrary were there to lend a helping hand. Both were excited to give back and step into the role of a coach.

“I’ve learned so much from him so just to translate that to them it’s special,” Tate said. “For them to be out here and experience that in the same way that I did and to learn from coach Tate and myself and coach Cori is out here working to so, to learn from people like this who’ve been here and have played here and this university just means so much too. "

McCrary is returning to the team as a graduate assistant after getting bit by the coaching bug.

“I’m excited because I recently realized that I wanted to get into coaching so you know this is just a good start for me just learning how to deal with players and different age groups and different types of people really,” McCrary said.

As the camp continues to grow moving forward coach Landreneau says he wants to continue providing quality instruction and helping young players develop.

“We’re able to actually provide them with a great service that’s going to help them grow as a person and it’s always nice to see players that may play here one day and get a good evaluation on them, but the main thing we’re looking for right now is making sure we provide a service for them that helps them develop,” Landreneau added.

